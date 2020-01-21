HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $249,254.00 and approximately $5,041.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,608,824 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.