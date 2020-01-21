Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

