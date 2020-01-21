Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $685.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.80 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $683.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.