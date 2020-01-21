Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 598,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

