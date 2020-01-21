Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. Hill-Rom comprises approximately 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.32% of Hill-Rom worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 474,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

