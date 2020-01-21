Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

NYSE:HD opened at $231.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $239.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

