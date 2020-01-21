Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $9.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.49 billion and the highest is $9.69 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $9.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 billion to $36.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.70 billion to $38.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $172.10. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.