Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Sells $19,779.16 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Klaus Orlinger sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $19,779.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Klaus Orlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $96,050.00.

NASDAQ HOOK traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 320,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.