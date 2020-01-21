Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2593 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of HSPX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,506. Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

