Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

HNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

Shares of HNP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the second quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.