Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,587 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 9.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,610.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 460,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

