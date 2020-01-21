Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. 167,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,115. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

