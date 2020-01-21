Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,973,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

