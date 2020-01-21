Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $39.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 31.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,734. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5985 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

