Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 841,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,233. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.