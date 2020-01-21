Hudock Capital Group LLC Buys 18,710 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.67. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Penns Woods Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.