Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 294,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 589,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 217,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 89,732 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.