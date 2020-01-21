Hudock Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDMA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Get Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.