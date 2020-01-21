Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 19,900 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 2,083,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

