Hugo Boss’ (BOSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.00 ($63.95).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €2.68 ($3.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €46.37 ($53.92). 1,082,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.07. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

