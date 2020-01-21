Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price target from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.00 ($63.95).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €2.68 ($3.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €46.37 ($53.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.07. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

