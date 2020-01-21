Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank lowered Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

