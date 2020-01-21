Hush Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Hush has a market capitalization of $327,128.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00609670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00123408 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,199,655 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.