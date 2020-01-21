Iamgold Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.09.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.68.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

