IBM (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. IBM updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to at least $13.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. 7,131,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,482. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura cut their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

