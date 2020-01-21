IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. IBM accounts for about 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in IBM by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IBM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura cut their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. 7,010,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,435. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.24. IBM has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $152.95.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

