IBM (NYSE:IBM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $13.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.29. IBM also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.35 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.47.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,131,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,482. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.