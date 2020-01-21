ICON (ICX) Hits One Day Volume of $10.71 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001809 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb, OOOBTC and COSS. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $80.97 million and $10.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,855,646 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger, ABCC, Rfinex, Hotbit, COSS, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Allbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

