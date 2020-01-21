IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Raised by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up 4.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.39% of IDEX worth $50,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 766.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 211,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 192,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.86. The stock had a trading volume of 344,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,434. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.