iExec RLC Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Binance and Ethfinex. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $440,118.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Ethfinex and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

