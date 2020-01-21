IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $84.55. 89,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.