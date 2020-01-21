IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 581,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

