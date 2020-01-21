IFG Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 2.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $282.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,663. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.80. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.