IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 8.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.45. 423,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.53 and its 200 day moving average is $358.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.41 and a 12-month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

