IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 9.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after buying an additional 1,078,726 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,382,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,960 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the period.

SPY stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $331.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,865,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,390,938. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $260.66 and a 1 year high of $332.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day moving average is $304.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

