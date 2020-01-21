IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 5.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

BATS:ICF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,147 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

