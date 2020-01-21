Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $988.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $948.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.92 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

IHRT stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Iheartmedia has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24.

