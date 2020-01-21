ILCoin Price Tops $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $189,909.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Crex24, FreiExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009781 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006091 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000452 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,327,223,907 coins and its circulating supply is 373,527,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

