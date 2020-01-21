Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBTX. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 2,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,769. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.