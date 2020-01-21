Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $734,732.00 and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

