InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

AMZA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 1,972,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,195. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

