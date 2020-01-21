Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PFFR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 38,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,906. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

