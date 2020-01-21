Ink (INK) Market Cap Hits $893,284.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Ink has a market capitalization of $893,284.00 and $828.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Exrates and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, TOPBTC, Exmo, Coinrail, HitBTC, CoinBene, EXX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.