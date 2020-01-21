INMAX Price Tops $0.0564 on Major Exchanges (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One INMAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market capitalization of $88,392.00 and approximately $23,586.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.