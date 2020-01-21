Insider Buying: Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) insider Michael Fry bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

Shares of BRK remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,750 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.01. Brookside Energy Limited has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a one year high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07.

Get Brookside Energy alerts:

About Brookside Energy

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds oil and gas royalties of approximately 100 acres in Blaine County, Oklahoma; and leasehold interest in 465 gross acres located in Payne County, Oklahoma, as well as approximately 160 non-operated working interest leasehold acres in the STACK Play, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Brookside Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookside Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.