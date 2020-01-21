Insider Buying: Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) insider Danny Segman bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($9,219.86).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Danny Segman bought 500,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,500.00 ($4,609.93).

On Friday, January 10th, Danny Segman bought 1,487,472 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,849.66 ($12,659.34).

On Friday, January 3rd, Danny Segman bought 87,001 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,131.01 ($802.14).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Danny Segman bought 908,183 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,898.20 ($7,729.22).

Shares of IBG remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday. 340,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.02. Ironbark Zinc Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Ironbark Zinc Company Profile

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

