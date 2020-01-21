Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 22,262 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,563.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

