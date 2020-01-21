Insider Buying: PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Acquires 43,029 Shares of Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 43,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $762,904.17. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PKD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Research analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

