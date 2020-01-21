Insider Selling: Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 584,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $120.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 50,089.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dover by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

