Insolar (INS) Trading 39.7% Lower Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $395,428.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, OKex, Coinrail, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Radar Relay, Liqui, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.